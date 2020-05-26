Working Out With A Face Mask: All The Guidelines You’ll Need To Follow Once Gyms Reopen In Dubai

With HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announcing the gradual reopening of all businesses activities in Dubai, from Wednesday, May 27, preparations to welcome you back to the normal life (safely) are already well underway.

…And most of all gyms and fitness centres all over the city are prepping meticulously for your return.

With the nightly curfew being pushed to 11pm-6am, Dubai gyms and fitness centres can operate between 6am-11pm daily, adhering to the strict precautionary guidelines put in place to ensure your safety.

According to a circular issued by Dubai Sports Council, these are the guidelines that all visitors MUST follow when working out:

You’ll have to keep a physical distance of at least 2-metres at all times

You HAVE to wear a face mask while engaging in light or moderate physical activities

You can lower or REMOVE your mask when engaging in high-intensity training

Furthermore, gyms and fitness centres will also have to abide by specific precautionary and preventive measures before reopening doors to customers on Wednesday:

Fitness facilities will have to install separators or partitions between sports equipment, where appropriate

For the time being, facilities can only operate at 50% capacity

Floors and equipment must be thoroughly cleaned after each use

Waiting areas, locker rooms, showers, saunas and Jacuzzis will be CLOSED

Bathrooms and toilets must be sanitised after each use

Sports facilities will NOT be allowed to permit kids under the age of 12 and members that are 60+ years old

Visitors should have their temperatures checked before each training session

Anyone with a cough, fever or breathing difficulty will not be allowed to partake in training sessions

Moreover, tools and equipment in all fitness facilities must be sanitised by an authorised sterilisation company prior to reopening.