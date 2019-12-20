The Mysterious Haunted Palace In Ras Al Khaimah Is Now Open To All For A Limited Time

Ohhkaaaay, it was cool to say you’re down for a trip to the haunted sites around Ras Al Khaimah… but now you’ll actually HAVE to go through with the plan with your friends, no excuses because the haunted Al Qasimi palace is now legit open to the public.

The notorious palace in RAK was built by the late Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Qasimi for the cost of AED500 million but was soon abandoned due to mysterious occurrences taking place throughout the palace. Al Qasimi palace was built on a high plateau with a panoramic view of RAK, consisting of four floors, 35 rooms, arabesque glass chandeliers, an indoor pyramid and royal furnishings.

The palace gained its ‘haunted’ status amongst the locals because the royal family occupying the palace at the time literally vacated the million-dollar mansion in just ONE NIGHT after experiencing strange paranormal happenings.