HH Mohammed Bin Zayed Is In Talks With The Australian Prime Minister To Help With The Bushfires

The Australia bushfires have been nothing short of tragic and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, didn’t hesitate to get in a phone call with Australia’s Prime Minister, Scott Morrison.

In a recent tweet, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed announced his sympathy for the country’s suffering and added on the strength in relationship between the UAE and Australia.

Local reports say that he also promised an unstated amount of financial help to Australia, along with the necessary means to help with the escalating fires.

The world is praying for Australia and its current situation.