HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Enjoyed Fun Heritage Festivities At Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces – took to Twitter earlier on Thursday to share exciting pictures of himself attending Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh Heritage Festival during his state visit to the land of the pharaohs.

On the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi’s visit to the festival, he was accompanied by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the two were seen having a splendid time in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Pictures shared by His Highness further showed the premiers enjoying the traditional camel show and admiring locally handcrafted items.

HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed shared that a sweet message on the brotherly ties ‘that unite the Emirati and Egyptian people’

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi’s tweet translates to: