HH Sheikh Mohammed Has A New Law On Advertisements In Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced a new law on Tuesday issuing a special degree on new regulations towards advertisements in Dubai.

According to the Dubai Media Office, this new decree is being put in place to preserve the visual appearance and beauty of the city and ensure that these advertisements go along with the design of the buildings in Dubai.

Image Credits: Twitter @DubaiMediaOffice