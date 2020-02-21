An Upcoming Hindu Temple In Jebel Ali May Supposedly Replace The Current Temple In Bur Dubai 

CONFIRMED: Dubai will soon see a grand Hindu temple springing up by the year 2022 in the Jebel Ali area.

The soon-to-be constructed Hindu shrine will be established next to the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, in the same area where a number of churches are also located. The announcement of the new Hindu place of worship in Dubai (marking it as the SECOND Hindu temple in Dubai) has been praised by a number of UAE residents and netizens alike.

The upcoming 25,000 square foot temple that will be built starting mid-2020, is in addition to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir of Abu Dhabi, that will be coming up at the Abu Dhabi-Dubai border by 2022.

Costing approx. AED75 million, the multi-faith Hindu temple is said to be an extension of the current Hindu temple in Bur Dubai’s Al Fahidi

According to Khaleej Times, the two-storey temple (with two basement floors and plenty of parking) MAY or may NOT completely replace the nearly 100-year-old existing temple in Bur Dubai – that’s become a famous landmark where thousands of visitors go to worship and offer prayers on a daily basis.

With a growing population and the number of visitors that the temple in Al Fahidi sees on a daily, it has not been confirmed if the structure (built in 1958) will be replaced or will simply be extended on to the upcoming structure in Jebel Ali.

To sum it up, once the structure in Jebel Ali is completed by 2022, the multi-religious corridor in Dubai will see: a Hindu temple, the Sikh Guru Nanak Darbar and several churches in the same location.