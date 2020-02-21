An Upcoming Hindu Temple In Jebel Ali May Supposedly Replace The Current Temple In Bur Dubai
CONFIRMED: Dubai will soon see a grand Hindu temple springing up by the year 2022 in the Jebel Ali area.
The soon-to-be constructed Hindu shrine will be established next to the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, in the same area where a number of churches are also located. The announcement of the new Hindu place of worship in Dubai (marking it as the SECOND Hindu temple in Dubai) has been praised by a number of UAE residents and netizens alike.
The upcoming 25,000 square foot temple that will be built starting mid-2020, is in addition to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir of Abu Dhabi, that will be coming up at the Abu Dhabi-Dubai border by 2022.
Costing approx. AED75 million, the multi-faith Hindu temple is said to be an extension of the current Hindu temple in Bur Dubai’s Al Fahidi
According to Khaleej Times, the two-storey temple (with two basement floors and plenty of parking) MAY or may NOT completely replace the nearly 100-year-old existing temple in Bur Dubai – that’s become a famous landmark where thousands of visitors go to worship and offer prayers on a daily basis.
With a growing population and the number of visitors that the temple in Al Fahidi sees on a daily, it has not been confirmed if the structure (built in 1958) will be replaced or will simply be extended on to the upcoming structure in Jebel Ali.