Know Your Rights: Hospitals In The Capital Have To Accept All Emergency Cases Regardless Of The Insurance Status
This is a PSA!
Please note that it is completely a must for all hospitals in Abu Dhabi to treat patients that have come in with emergency cases, regardless of the validation or expiration of their insurance cards.
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) has issued a circular statement- that all public and private medical service providers MUST abide by. Hospitals and medical practises in the Emirate CANNOT deny emergency care to any patient.
The issued statement clearly mentions that hospitals should be prepared to accept or refer ALL necessary emergency cases
This announcement comes in days after two hospitals in Al Ain were accused of negligence following the death of a two-year-old boy
Although the authorities have not mentioned any specific cases in their statement.