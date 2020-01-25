As The Death Toll Rises From The Coronavirus Outbreak Here Are A Few Preventive Tips For Travellers

The new coronavirus aka Wuhan virus (nCoV) has become an epidemic, taking the lives of dozens in China and contaminating more than 800 people that are showing signs of the fatal respiratory virus.

The flu-like virus that first broke out in Wuhan, China is rapidly spreading to other countries (with confirmed cases in Europe and the US) from travellers jetting off from city to city, leading to a major indefinite lockdown in Wuhan.

Also with the Chinese New Year celebrations that have been ongoing since Friday, people are travelling in groups in and out of the city in order to commemorate the most important occasion in the Chinese calendar.

With the fast spread of the virus, it is super crucial that passengers heading to any part of the world practice extreme caution when in the airport or in a new public space. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA), have released a list of preventive tips for travellers as well as significant symptoms to watch out for.