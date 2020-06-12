Famed Luxury Influencer HushPuppi Has Been Allegedly Arrested In Dubai
Raymond Igbalodely AKA HushPuppi, who is a Dubai-based flamboyant Nigerian real estate developer and social media celeb, has been reportedly arrested in Dubai after a joint operation between Interpol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over million-dollar fraud allegations.
The fraud reportedly involved money laundering worth $35 million (AED 128,554,300), relating to ventilators used for COVID-19 patients.
According to online sources, the Dubai-based Nigerian was allegedly arrested alongside his colleague Mr Woodbery on the grounds of being fraud suspects.
(However, these online allegations have still not been confirmed by official authorities.)