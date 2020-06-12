Famed Luxury Influencer HushPuppi Has Been Allegedly Arrested In Dubai Raymond Igbalodely AKA HushPuppi, who is a Dubai-based flamboyant Nigerian real estate developer and social media celeb, has been reportedly arrested in Dubai after a joint operation between Interpol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over million-dollar fraud allegations. The fraud reportedly involved money laundering worth $35 million (AED 128,554,300), relating to ventilators used for COVID-19 patients. According to online sources, the Dubai-based Nigerian was allegedly arrested alongside his colleague Mr Woodbery on the grounds of being fraud suspects. (However, these online allegations have still not been confirmed by official authorities.)

HushPuppi was rumoured to have been arrested on Sunday night in Dubai by the FBI and Interpol

Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloy further claimed the same via her official Twitter handle

Various international news channels also reported of HushPuppi and his company being wanted for being involved in a fraud that cheated Native Americans out of lump sums during the COVID-19 pandemic

