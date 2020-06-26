WATCH: Dubai Police Arrests Hushpuppi And His Accomplices For Committing A Billion Dirham Scam In A Covert Mission

Dubai Police Arrests Hushpuppi And His Accomplices For Committing A Billion Dirham Scam In A Covert Mission

1,926,400 victims, 12 fraudsters, cyber money laundering worth AED1.6 billion and seized items worth more than AED150 million all tracked and brought to justice by the Dubai Police team in an operation dubbed “Fox Hunt 2”.

The Dubai Police recently arrested Raymond Igbalode Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi and Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka Woodberry along with 10 other African cybercriminals in a special operation.

In a press release shared by the Dubai Police on Thursday, June 25 it was confirmed that after months of careful monitoring, a team of highly trained officers from the Dubai Police arrested the Nigerian social media celeb and his accomplices in the middle of the night.

Hushpuppi, who frequently boasts of his wealth on his insta page, will be facing multiple fraud charges for crimes committed around the world, amounting to more than AED1.6 billion.