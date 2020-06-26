WATCH: Dubai Police Arrests Hushpuppi And His Accomplices For Committing A Billion Dirham Scam In A Covert Mission
1,926,400 victims, 12 fraudsters, cyber money laundering worth AED1.6 billion and seized items worth more than AED150 million all tracked and brought to justice by the Dubai Police team in an operation dubbed “Fox Hunt 2”.
The Dubai Police recently arrested Raymond Igbalode Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi and Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka Woodberry along with 10 other African cybercriminals in a special operation.
In a press release shared by the Dubai Police on Thursday, June 25 it was confirmed that after months of careful monitoring, a team of highly trained officers from the Dubai Police arrested the Nigerian social media celeb and his accomplices in the middle of the night.
Hushpuppi, who frequently boasts of his wealth on his insta page, will be facing multiple fraud charges for crimes committed around the world, amounting to more than AED1.6 billion.
The moment Dubai Police took down Raymond Abbas AKA Hushpuppi:
The special Dubai Police force carried out six different raids simultaneously.
Members of the cybercrime group would create fake accounts on social media websites with fake nicknames, then would hack corporate emails to deceive clients into making money transfers to the gang’s bank accounts
According to the Dubai Police, “the suspects also targeted victims overseas by creating fake websites for well-known companies and banks in a bid to steal the victim’s credit card.”
From the raid that was carried out to nab the criminals, officials seized items worth more than AED150 million ($40.9 million) in cash. Confiscated items included:
- 21 computers
- 47 smartphones
- 15 storage memory devices
- 5 hard disks containing data of around 1,926,400 victims
- 13 luxury cars with an estimated value of AED 25 million (obtained from fraud crimes)
“They were designing and mimicking company and bank websites to steal credit card data and illegally obtain victims’ money before laundering the cash,” – Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police
Last February, Dubai Police arrested an African gang of nine fraudsters specialised in cyber scam after they had run 81 fake business across 18 countries globally.
Dubbed “Fox Hunt 1” the operation revealed a hidden online fraud network that deceived victims into transferring money in return of job opportunities.