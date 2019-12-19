90,000 People Applied To Work For The New IKEA In Dubai

The largest IKEA in Dubai opened to much fanfare on Wednesday,

Catering the Dubai South residents, the Jebel Ali store features some tasty new features for shoppers to explore including home planning projectors, self-service food ordering, a living wall, an IKEA bakery and more.

But it wasn’t just customers excited about the Swedish furniture store.

At a press conference before the ribbon-cutting, Vinod Jayan, Managing Director for IKEA UAE, Egypt and Oman said 90,000 people applied for 200 jobs at the store. He also expressed IKEA’s commitment towards sustainability along with continuing to decrease prices to retain customer loyalty.