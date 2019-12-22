د . إAEDSRر . س

People Are Obsessing Over Raai Laxmi’s Bombshell Dubai Snaps

South actress, Raai Laxmi, recently posted a bunch of sizzling pictures of herself that were shot in Dubai on her social media handle, and the internet is completely DROOLING over the sass of the Indian film actress and model.

Known for her versatile acting in a number of Tollywood and for her Bollywood debut movie, Julie 2, the Asian beauty has been vacaying it up in Dubai with her galpals and just slaying with her super chic OOTDs.

Raai Laxmi was taking time off in Dubai along with her best friends, Shama Sikander and Sonnalli Seygall.

You CANNOT, we repeat cannot stop staring at this dazzling click of the talented actress in her silver bodycon crop top and matching pencil skirt

Classy glam vibes FTW!

Super cute candids from former Miss India, Prachi Mishra’s bachelorette bash in Dubai

These glam-dorable candids are from Prachi Mishra’s bachelorette bash that the actress attended along with her squad in Dubai.

 

Raai Lakshmi flaunts her sunkissed beach bod in this sizzling shot by the pool

Raai Laxmi’s fans are absolutely loving this shot of the actress posing by the chaise lounge near the pool

 

The internet literally obsessing over Raai Laxmi’s bombshell pics like…

Raai Laxmi will next be seen in a Deepak Tijori directorial, a Hindi film called Tipsy.

