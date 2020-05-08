Indian Consulate In Dubai Launch A Free Helpline As Two More Indian Repatriation Flights Leave DXB Today

The Indian Consulate in Dubai launched a new free toll-free helpline service to assist the Indians expats in Dubai flying home on the repatriation flights.

The two Indian repatriation flights that took off from Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Thursday as a part of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission,’ successfully landed in the state of Kerala on Friday early morning. The flights carried a total of 354 Indian passengers, including nine infants.

The newly launched helpline by the Indian Consulate in Dubai has been put in place to facilitate telemedicine consultation and counselling services.