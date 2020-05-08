Indian Consulate In Dubai Launch A Free Helpline As Two More Indian Repatriation Flights Leave DXB Today
The Indian Consulate in Dubai launched a new free toll-free helpline service to assist the Indians expats in Dubai flying home on the repatriation flights.
The two Indian repatriation flights that took off from Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Thursday as a part of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission,’ successfully landed in the state of Kerala on Friday early morning. The flights carried a total of 354 Indian passengers, including nine infants.
The newly launched helpline by the Indian Consulate in Dubai has been put in place to facilitate telemedicine consultation and counselling services.
“Consulate General of India Dubai is pleased to announce a toll-free number to facilitate queries related to COVID-19 and repatriation flights. 800-244-382….”
The Indian Consulate in Dubai further added, “We seek your understanding, there is huge traffic on our helpline numbers and it may take sometime.”
Two more repatriation flights, as a part of the Vande Bharat Mission, carrying hundreds of Indian tourists and expts stuck in the UAE back home are all set to leave the country on Friday
As more than 200,000 residents have requested for flights back home, the Indian repatriation airlines will be conducting thorough checks of passengers prior to the takeoff, which no other repatriation airlines have done as of yet.
Air India Express IX 0540 will leave Dubai at 2.55pm for Chennai and a second flight IX 0612 will depart at 7pm.
Pregnant women, children, older people or Indian nationals with health problems are being given priority in return flights.
The two repatriation flights that took off from the UAE on Thursday were the first of 10 return flights arranged between the UAE and India over the course of the coming next week…
All passengers leaving the UAE will have to comply with a mandatory 14-day quarantine once they’ve returned back.