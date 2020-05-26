SCAM ALERT: Indian Consulate In Dubai Warns Expats Of Repatriation Scams

Please ONLY rely on official sources to book your flights or to request any kind of aviation-related assistance because fraudsters have been using this opportunity to scam expats seeking to return home on repatriation flights out of their money.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has released a statement to warn Indian expats in Dubai to not fall prey to false claims of charter flights to India.

“All Indian nationals are advised to take note of the above and advised not to fall prey to any such people or agents on pretext of arranging chartered flights to certain destinations,” said a statement by the consulate.

Officials reiterate the importance of being aware of FAKE travel agencies and individuals that are targeting those seeking repatriation and asking them to pay in advance for flight tickets and the costs of the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

*Indian expats are being advised to check with official sources first before making any kind of payment.