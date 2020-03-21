The Golden Voice Of India Sonu Nigam Is Self-Isolating In Dubai And Will Put Up A Free E-Concert On Sunday

The man with a golden voice, the Indian veteran playback singer, Sonu Nigam is currently in Dubai, self-isolating himself along with his fam, in the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’ singer made plans to visit Dubai till March 17, post his stay in the Himalayas, however, he has now opted to wait it out in the emirate till the Covid-19 situation gets better. The singer clarified that he is taking all the necessary precautions and does not want to burden the authorities any further with being quarantined.

The Bollywood singer has put together a special message from Dubai, addressing the people and his back in India. Nigam announced that he will be putting on a live performance online from Dubai at 8pm India time (6.30 pm UAE time) on Sunday, in support of the ‘Janta Curfew’ in India this Sunday, that will be live-streamed through his various social media platforms.