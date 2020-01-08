US Aircraft Will Not Fly Over Iran And Surrounding Volatile Areas Amid Rising Tensions

Flying with a US air carrier over Iraq, Iran, or the Gulf of Oman over the coming weeks?

Best advice: check with your airline for updates.

Amid rising tensions in the region, US has banned its airlines from flying over Iran, Iraq and surrounding volatile regions.

This comes after the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. This was followed by a retaliation attack from Iran in the early hours of Tuesday morning, in which Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi military bases, which was hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel. No casualties have been reported at this time and POTUS Donald Trump is expected to make a full statement soon.