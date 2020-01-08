US Aircraft Will Not Fly Over Iran And Surrounding Volatile Areas Amid Rising Tensions
Flying with a US air carrier over Iraq, Iran, or the Gulf of Oman over the coming weeks?
Best advice: check with your airline for updates.
Amid rising tensions in the region, US has banned its airlines from flying over Iran, Iraq and surrounding volatile regions.
This comes after the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. This was followed by a retaliation attack from Iran in the early hours of Tuesday morning, in which Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi military bases, which was hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel. No casualties have been reported at this time and POTUS Donald Trump is expected to make a full statement soon.
All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.
The US believes civil aviation operations to be at risk
“Due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to US civil aviation operations” – The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
This tweet shows all flights over the region earlier this morning
The decision by the US to reroute all US air carriers will hopefully deter air defence shootings. It’s worth noting that it’s not uncommon for international airlines to follow US advice at moments like this.
there are hundrederd of flights over the region NOW. OMG 😮 god help these ppl if anti airdefence systems start shooting pic.twitter.com/Vky1XhS0pm
