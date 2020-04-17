Iranian Vessels Come ‘Dangerously’ Close To US Navy Ships In Arabian Gulf

On April 15, 11 vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) came dangerously close to US Navy and Coast Guard ships in international waters of the Arabian Gulf.

A statement released by the U.S. Navy criticized the move and called it “dangerous and provocative.”

The report released by the U.S. Navy mentioned that 11 Iranian vessels approached six U.S. military ships while they were conducting joint integration operations with U.S. Army helicopters in international waters of the North Arabian Gulf.

The IRGCN ships repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of the U.S. vessels at extremely close range and high speeds, as they came within 10 metres of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Maui. The U.S. crew issued several warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio, blasts from the ships’ horns and long-range acoustic noise maker devices, but received no response from the IRGCN.

After about one hour, the IRGCN vessels responded to the warnings and manoeuvred away from the U.S. ships.