Ivanka Trump Has Just Landed In Dubai And She Opted For An Emirates Flight Instead Of Her Private Jet

Ditching the jets and private planes, Ivanka Trump, the advisor to the President of the United States of America (USA), landed at DXB earlier on Saturday, February 15 and her welcome party at the airport was nothing short of regal and warm.

The advisor to POTUS and President Donald Trump’s daughter is on a trip to the city to attend and address the Global Women’s Forum Dubai (GWFD) 2020- along with some high-profile speakers, which will be taking place between Feb 16-17.

The upcoming forum that is all set to welcome female leaders, entrepreneurs and pioneers from around the world will see prominent speakers and guests such as the former British Prime Minister Theresa May, Brenda Berkman and a number of other boss ladies from the GCC and across the world.