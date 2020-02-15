Ivanka Trump Has Just Landed In Dubai And She Opted For An Emirates Flight Instead Of Her Private Jet
Ditching the jets and private planes, Ivanka Trump, the advisor to the President of the United States of America (USA), landed at DXB earlier on Saturday, February 15 and her welcome party at the airport was nothing short of regal and warm.
The advisor to POTUS and President Donald Trump’s daughter is on a trip to the city to attend and address the Global Women’s Forum Dubai (GWFD) 2020- along with some high-profile speakers, which will be taking place between Feb 16-17.
The upcoming forum that is all set to welcome female leaders, entrepreneurs and pioneers from around the world will see prominent speakers and guests such as the former British Prime Minister Theresa May, Brenda Berkman and a number of other boss ladies from the GCC and across the world.
Ivanka Trump was welcomed by the American Consul General in Dubai, Philip Frayne and Mona AL Marri, Chairperson of Dubai Women’s Establishment’s Board of Directors in Dubai
Trump will be the keynote speaker at the Regional Summit at the #GWFD2020, that will be taking place at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai on Sunday
As the advisor to the POTUS, Ivanka Trump will be speaking about education and economic empowerment of women and their families
She will also focus on economic growth through workforce development, skills training and entrepreneurship.