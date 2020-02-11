Ivanka Trump’s Coming To Dubai To Address A Women’s Forum

Ivanka Trump, the advisor to the President of the United States of America (USA), is coming back to Dubai since her last visit years back to address the Global Women’s Forum Dubai (GWFD) 2020- along with some high-profile speakers.

The women’s forum will also be attended by Theresa May, former British Prime Minister, and a host of inspiring female leaders in the GCC and around the world.

The forum taking place will create a constructive dialogue on the role of women in government, business and society

The Global Women’s Forum Dubai will take place between Feb 16-17, wherein the guest line-up includes firefighter Captain Brenda Berkman, scientists, experts in baking and more.