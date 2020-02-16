PICS: Ivanka Trump Sat Beside Dubai’s Ruler And Crown Price At The Global Women’s Forum
Ivanka Trump’s visit to the UAE has not gone unnoticed, especially following her trip to the Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque and now her seated beside HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of Dubai, who was also accompanied by the Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at the Global Women’s Forum.
The forum has been gathering column inches for some time, especially the following news that Ivanka Trump, daughter to US President Donald Trump, was going to headline the official opening of the event.
Image Credits: Dubai Media Office