PICS: Ivanka Trump Sat Beside Dubai’s Ruler And Crown Price At The Global Women’s Forum

Ivanka Trump’s visit to the UAE has not gone unnoticed, especially following her trip to the Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque and now her seated beside HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of Dubai, who was also accompanied by the Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at the Global Women’s Forum. The forum has been gathering column inches for some time, especially the following news that Ivanka Trump, daughter to US President Donald Trump, was going to headline the official opening of the event. Image Credits: Dubai Media Office The three sat beside each other after which; Ivanka gave an opening speech to attendees of the forum

The advisor to the President of the United States of America delivered the keynote address at the official opening of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020

The theme of the forum is ‘The Power of Influence’, where former UK Prime Minister Theresa May is also set to appear

The forum has welcomed more than 100 leaders and experts from the globe, to come together for a constructive dialogue on women’s advancement