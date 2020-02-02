د . إAEDSRر . س

The RTA Just Explained Why JLT Traffic Was At A Near Total Stand Still

Anyone else get stuck in heaps of traffic around JLT today?

Beginning in the morning, and continuing throughout most of the day, Twitter and Facebook groups have been awash with residents warning residents, shouting ‘save yourselves!’ basically doing a solid and warning other drivers to stay away from the area.

And making sure we all don’t get stuck in the same jam – sound!

The good news? It wasn’t an accident.

The RTA advised drivers there are emergency roadworks ongoing

And they’re working quickly to get the traffic flow back to normal.

Evidence of the serious traffic scenes

Residents shared their snaps

“Avoid JLT if you can”

Authorities are working fast to ensure traffic gets back to normal

“The #RTA is already paving the street affected by the urgent maintenance work of the Emirates Foundation for Central Cooling Systems, “EMPOWER”, in Jumeriah Lakes Towers, where the RTA teams are exerting effort to finalise work and restore traffic to normal”

“As soon as possible”

