The RTA Just Explained Why JLT Traffic Was At A Near Total Stand Still
Anyone else get stuck in heaps of traffic around JLT today?
Beginning in the morning, and continuing throughout most of the day, Twitter and Facebook groups have been awash with residents warning residents, shouting ‘save yourselves!’ basically doing a solid and warning other drivers to stay away from the area.
And making sure we all don’t get stuck in the same jam – sound!
The good news? It wasn’t an accident.
The RTA advised drivers there are emergency roadworks ongoing
And they’re working quickly to get the traffic flow back to normal.
Evidence of the serious traffic scenes
If this is not evidence enough that #JLT needs another adequate exit, I don't know what is! pic.twitter.com/K0vlUfk11a
— Suleman (@sultano) February 2, 2020
Residents shared their snaps
Its all the way! pic.twitter.com/L0Y2qPYF3G
— Sana (@SanaChikhalia) February 2, 2020
“Avoid JLT if you can”
Please avoid #JLT if you can, bad #Traffic since the weekend. pic.twitter.com/E0BW94K56G
— Sana (@SanaChikhalia) February 2, 2020
Authorities are working fast to ensure traffic gets back to normal
“The #RTA is already paving the street affected by the urgent maintenance work of the Emirates Foundation for Central Cooling Systems, “EMPOWER”, in Jumeriah Lakes Towers, where the RTA teams are exerting effort to finalise work and restore traffic to normal”
“As soon as possible”
Thanks for contacting us. Kindly note that RTA teams are exerting their best efforts to restore the traffic flow back to normal as quickly as possible. Therefore, we advise all drivers to take the necessary precautions and follow the road signs.
— RTA (@rta_dubai) February 2, 2020