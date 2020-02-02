The RTA Just Explained Why JLT Traffic Was At A Near Total Stand Still

Anyone else get stuck in heaps of traffic around JLT today?

Beginning in the morning, and continuing throughout most of the day, Twitter and Facebook groups have been awash with residents warning residents, shouting ‘save yourselves!’ basically doing a solid and warning other drivers to stay away from the area.

And making sure we all don’t get stuck in the same jam – sound!

The good news? It wasn’t an accident.

The RTA advised drivers there are emergency roadworks ongoing

And they’re working quickly to get the traffic flow back to normal.