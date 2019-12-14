Bombshell Jordan Hames Got The Temperature Rising In Dubai With Snaps Of His Smoking Washboard Abs

Jordan Hames, that tanned ladies man from Love Island, who entered the villa in the third week as a bombshell, was rippin’ it here in Dubai with his drool-worthy vacation pics on the ‘gram over the weekend. The model/reality star clearly can’t get enough of Dubai as he’s been livin’ it up at the Five Palm Jumeirah for quite a while now, soaking in the pleasant winter sun here at Du-bae.

The 24-year-old is a huge fan of travelling and claims to have a lust of jetting off to new places at the drop of a hat

The bubbly Islander, hailing from Manchester has been loving his time here in the Emirate And has visited a number of hotspots around town, including the city fave, Pier 7.

The Love Islander, living up to his title spent a considerable amount of time chilling by the Dubai beaches and coasts We wouldn’t mind some more Insta spamming from the Hunk’s time here in the party capital of the UAE.

