BREAKING: Jumeirah Beach Hotel Has Suspended Hotel Stays And May Not Reopen Until October 2021

A number of suspensions across the Jumeirah group hotel portfolio have been announced.

The Jumeirah Group has taken the decision to suspend operations at a number of hotels, starting from yesterday with Jumeirah Emirates Tower, which will remain closed for the summer.

A representative for Jumeirah Emirates Towers confirmed on a call to Lovin Dubai, “operations are suspeneded. The restaurant hotels are open, however check-in and check out at Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Jumeirah Emirates Towers are closed.” A representative also confirmed, “until further notice, operations at Jumeirah Beach Hotel are temporarily suspended”.

Another source confirmed that Jumeirah Beach Hotel will close and is not expected to reopen again in October 2021. The Jumeirah Al Naseem and Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf will operate as normal for the foreseeable future.

Main image via @raihanhamid_photography