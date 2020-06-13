Abu Dhabi To Host All-Time UFC Legends Khabib Nurmagomedov And Justin Gaethje At Yas Island
UFC fans, tis’ one foe you.
After looking for a safe international destination to host the fights, UFC President Dana White confirmed that UFC 251 and the historic Fight Island are coming to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi starting July 11 and there’ll be a total of four fight nights.
President Dana White has further confirmed that Abu Dhabi is the frontrunner for the lightweight bout, as the capital is all set to host Khabib Nurmagomedov VS Justin Gaethje unification fight later this year.
The standalone Khabib Nurmagomedov VS Justin Gaethje fight would most probably take place in September or October this year.
Gaethje stepped in place of Nurmagomedov in Jacksonville, Florida, and delivered the best performance of his career
The 31-year-old American dominated Ferguson to come out victorious by a fifth-round TKO and capture the interim title.
It was Ferguson’s FIRST defeat in 13 fights.
Nurmagomedov, 31, has not fought since successfully defending his lightweight crown at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi last September
Where, according to The National, he defeated then-interim champion Dustin Poirier.