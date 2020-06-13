Abu Dhabi To Host All-Time UFC Legends Khabib Nurmagomedov And Justin Gaethje At Yas Island

UFC fans, tis’ one foe you.

After looking for a safe international destination to host the fights, UFC President Dana White confirmed that UFC 251 and the historic Fight Island are coming to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi starting July 11 and there’ll be a total of four fight nights.

President Dana White has further confirmed that Abu Dhabi is the frontrunner for the lightweight bout, as the capital is all set to host Khabib Nurmagomedov VS Justin Gaethje unification fight later this year.

The standalone Khabib Nurmagomedov VS Justin Gaethje fight would most probably take place in September or October this year.