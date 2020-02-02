Dubai Will Give Tribute To Kobe And Gigi Bryant On The Burj Khalifa Tonight
Burj Khalifa will light up on Sunday night at 6.45 pm to pay tribute to Kobe and Gigi Bryant, who passed away last week in a tragic helicopter crash.
DMCC’s Executive Chairman, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, announced the tribute on his personal Instagram account, on Saturday night.
Catch a tribute for the late Kobe and Gigi Bryant at Burj Khalifa tonight
Time? 6.45pm
The Emirati businessman and Exec Chairman of DMCC has been a fan and friend of the late NBA champ for the longest
He once even took out a full-page ad in the LA Times to pay tribute to Bryant, back in 2013 and then hosted Bryant in September of that same year for his first visit in the UAE where Bin Sulayem presented him with a DMCC Free Zone license.
Global tributes for Kobe and his family have been taking place all week long
A touching video, in particular, shares the sweet sentiment of Kobe Bryant towards his daughters; that has encapsulated the world and made the #GirlDad start trending.