Dubai Will Give Tribute To Kobe And Gigi Bryant On The Burj Khalifa Tonight

Burj Khalifa will light up on Sunday night at 6.45 pm to pay tribute to Kobe and Gigi Bryant, who passed away last week in a tragic helicopter crash.

DMCC’s Executive Chairman, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, announced the tribute on his personal Instagram account, on Saturday night.

Catch a tribute for the late Kobe and Gigi Bryant at Burj Khalifa tonight

Time? 6.45pm