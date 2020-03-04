K-Pop Concert And An International Art Fair Are Among Several Events Postponed In Dubai

Big events in Dubai are either being postponed or cancelled due to fears of further spreading the COVID-19. Currently, there are 27 confirmed cases in the UAE, where some numbers have already recovered.

Apart from schools closing for four weeks starting this Sunday, many event organisers have taken it upon themselves to comply with best practices and ethics and postpone or cancel their events, for the safety of residents.

K-pop concert, Art Dubai, Taste Dubai and American singer Russ are among the list of events that have been postponed until further notice

The K-POP super concert that was supposed to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena on March 31 has been cancelled, while the UAE’s largest international art fair, Art Dubai, also said it would postpone the event in consideration to the “ongoing global health implications of the Coronavirus.”

