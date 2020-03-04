K-Pop Concert And An International Art Fair Are Among Several Events Postponed In Dubai
Big events in Dubai are either being postponed or cancelled due to fears of further spreading the COVID-19. Currently, there are 27 confirmed cases in the UAE, where some numbers have already recovered.
Apart from schools closing for four weeks starting this Sunday, many event organisers have taken it upon themselves to comply with best practices and ethics and postpone or cancel their events, for the safety of residents.
K-pop concert, Art Dubai, Taste Dubai and American singer Russ are among the list of events that have been postponed until further notice
The K-POP super concert that was supposed to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena on March 31 has been cancelled, while the UAE’s largest international art fair, Art Dubai, also said it would postpone the event in consideration to the “ongoing global health implications of the Coronavirus.”
Image Credits: Instagram @cloudninecouture, @russ, @cocacolaarena
Other Dubai events that have been postponed or cancelled:
- Dubai Lynx
- Dubai International Boat Show
- Dubai Chess Open 2020
- Taste of Dubai
- Art Dubai
- K-Pop Music Bank concert
- Russ’ Dubai performance
The next Dubai Lynx is scheduled for September 2020
In their statement, they said…
Russ was apologetic about the postponement but says it’s ‘out of his control’
Some Dubai events will still continue as per usual, however, like Middle East Film and Comic-Con, who say they’re closely monitoring the situation with the COVID-19
In a statement from the organisers, via The National, they said they were up-to-date and following all the safety advice that is being recommended by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, and that it’s ‘business as usual.’