A Hashtag About K-Pop Started Trending In Less Than 30 Minutes Proving They’re The Ultimate Fandom

Ahh, the power of K-POP. It is so influential that one person from this million-army wave tweets anything, it often always happens. After fans planned to go trending on Twitter, many fans of several K-pop bands teamed up to tweet using the hashtag #KMusicInUAE. The point of the trend is to prove the ultimate power of K-POP fans and just how revered this music category is not only in South Korea, or Asia but the Middle East too. Point definitely proved. Image Credits: Twitter @EXOinUAE1

The fans are letting it be known that there’s LOADS of them in the UAE and they’re ready for a full-on K-POP festival

Hello! We are participating in this Hashtag party #KMusicinUAE with @bangtanUAE please share this hashtag and tweet about it~ we need to prove ourselves as kpop fans💘💘 so please participate in this campaign ☺️💞 pic.twitter.com/ZWird7wKko — Stray Kids UAE 🇦🇪 | 📌 (@straykids_uae) January 20, 2020

Many fans took this opportunity to request for their fave specific star- YESS!

I wanna see Ailee again in the UAE, she’s a queen, no one does it like she does #KMusicinUAE @WEAREMCX pic.twitter.com/6uaVK4ZHOP — Norah ⁷ (@nananinjaa) January 20, 2020

Guesses for whom Coca-Cola arena will bring to its upcoming K-pop event have also started taking place

There’s truly no persistence like a K-pop fan (especially BTS and EXO armies)

Every K-POP fan in the UAE after seeing the hashtag trending at #1