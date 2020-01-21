A Hashtag About K-Pop Started Trending In Less Than 30 Minutes Proving They’re The Ultimate Fandom
Ahh, the power of K-POP.
It is so influential that one person from this million-army wave tweets anything, it often always happens. After fans planned to go trending on Twitter, many fans of several K-pop bands teamed up to tweet using the hashtag #KMusicInUAE.
The point of the trend is to prove the ultimate power of K-POP fans and just how revered this music category is not only in South Korea, or Asia but the Middle East too. Point definitely proved.
Image Credits: Twitter @EXOinUAE1