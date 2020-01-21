د . إAEDSRر . س

A Hashtag About K-Pop Started Trending In Less Than 30 Minutes Proving They’re The Ultimate Fandom

Ahh, the power of K-POP.

It is so influential that one person from this million-army wave tweets anything, it often always happens. After fans planned to go trending on Twitter, many fans of several K-pop bands teamed up to tweet using the hashtag #KMusicInUAE.

The point of the trend is to prove the ultimate power of K-POP fans and just how revered this music category is not only in South Korea, or Asia but the Middle East too. Point definitely proved.

Image Credits: Twitter @EXOinUAE1

 

The fans are letting it be known that there’s LOADS of them in the UAE and they’re ready for a full-on K-POP festival

Many fans took this opportunity to request for their fave specific star- YESS!

Guesses for whom Coca-Cola arena will bring to its upcoming K-pop event have also started taking place

There’s truly no persistence like a K-pop fan (especially BTS and EXO armies)

Every K-POP fan in the UAE after seeing the hashtag trending at #1

