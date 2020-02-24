BREAKING: Kuwait And Bahrain Have Confirmed The First Cases Of Coronavirus

Three new cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in Kuwait, while Bahrain has its first case on Monday.

According to Gulf News, a Bahraini citizen who arrived from Iran was suspected of having the virus, now being called the Covid-19, following signs or symptoms and has since been sent for immediate testing, treatment and isolation with a special medical team.

Additionally, Kuwait’s Ministry of Health announced that following examinations of people who arrived from Iran; they also discovered three new cases. Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) confirmed and reported the three cases on Tuesday morning; announcing that the first person is a 53-year-old Kuwaiti national, the second one is a 61-year-old from Saudi and the third is a 21-year-old man.

Reports say that Iran currently has 43 confirmed cases and eight deaths from the coronavirus.

