This Is The Largest Rainfall The UAE Has Seen In The Last 24 Years

Rain in parts of the UAE reached a 24 year HIGH, following uncommonly high levels of rain throughout the weekend.

Two days of consistent downpours resulted in floods, road closures, and record rainfall. And… drumroll please: Al Shakla in Al Ain saw a grand total of 184.8 mm of rain, which is more rain than anywhere in the UAE has seen in 24 years! According to the National Centre of Meteorology via Gulf News.

The amount of rain easily topped the previous record, held by Khor Fakkan which saw 144mm of rainfall.