This Is The Largest Rainfall The UAE Has Seen In The Last 24 Years
Rain in parts of the UAE reached a 24 year HIGH, following uncommonly high levels of rain throughout the weekend.
Two days of consistent downpours resulted in floods, road closures, and record rainfall. And… drumroll please: Al Shakla in Al Ain saw a grand total of 184.8 mm of rain, which is more rain than anywhere in the UAE has seen in 24 years! According to the National Centre of Meteorology via Gulf News.
The amount of rain easily topped the previous record, held by Khor Fakkan which saw 144mm of rainfall.
Over 3,000 government authority employees are working to drain floods and remove waste
3,100 reports were made to the municipality over the weekend and employees are working tirelessly to clean up the city
Over 3,000 @DMunicipality staff working across #Dubai to drain accumulated rainwater & remove waste, using 35 pumps, dozens of vehicles & rainwater drainage stations. During this period, 3,100 reports were made to the Municipality's call centre on 800 900 or the Dubai 24/7 app. pic.twitter.com/HVdqhKx7jj
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 12, 2020