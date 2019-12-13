Liam Payne Revealed That His Show In Dubai Was His Best Memory From His Solo Tour In A Recent Q&A Sesh
Liam Payne, a former member of the once world-dominating boy band One Direction revealed in a recent, intimate Q&A session in Paris that his concert in Dubai back in 2018 was one of the most memorable gigs of his entire solo career thus far.
Skip to 0.40seconds of the 2-minute video and you’ll get to hear the English singer and songwriter admit that he was super duper scared on how the turn out at Global Village was going to be like, seeing as to how ginormous the arena is.
The Strip That Down singer was later shocked and ‘mesmerised by the sea of people’ that turned up at the RECORD-BREAKING concert at Global Village on Friday, March 30, 2018.