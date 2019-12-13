د . إAEDSRر . س

Liam Payne Revealed That His Show In Dubai Was His Best Memory From His Solo Tour In A Recent Q&A Sesh

Liam Payne, a former member of the once world-dominating boy band One Direction revealed in a recent, intimate Q&A session in Paris that his concert in Dubai back in 2018 was one of the most memorable gigs of his entire solo career thus far.

Skip to 0.40seconds of the 2-minute video and you’ll get to hear the English singer and songwriter admit that he was super duper scared on how the turn out at Global Village was going to be like, seeing as to how ginormous the arena is.

The Strip That Down singer was later shocked and ‘mesmerised by the sea of people’ that turned up at the RECORD-BREAKING concert at Global Village on Friday, March 30, 2018.

The international heartthrob concludes the question by saying, ‘it was wild’!

Liam Payne’s record-breaking concert in Dubai at Global Village witnessed a turnout of more than 110,000 fans attending on 30 March

International pop superstar Liam Payne performed at the Main Cultural Stage at Global Village as a part of the venue’s Season 22 weekly concerts series

Thousands of the Brit singer’s fans had begun gathering at the venue from early afternoon itself, eagerly awaiting for the concert to commence at 9pm.

Liam Payne sleeping at night knowing that he has one of the LARGEST fan bases here in good ‘ole Dubai…

