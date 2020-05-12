PSA: Keep In Mind That Bursting Fireworks In The UAE Is Strictly Prohibited

All UAE residents are being warned that bursting fireworks in the country is strictly prohibited and individuals caught violating the law could be subject to hefty fines, as fireworks are classified as hazardous materials.

Moreover, the law also states that should any person be caught trading, manufacturing or smuggling fireworks into the UAE without a license, they could face a year-long prison sentence and could also be slapped with a fine of AED100,000.

All members of the public are being urged to abide by the UAE’s regulations and steer clear from any unwanted trouble, as well as follow protocols to ensure the safety of others.