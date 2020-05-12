PSA: Keep In Mind That Bursting Fireworks In The UAE Is Strictly Prohibited
All UAE residents are being warned that bursting fireworks in the country is strictly prohibited and individuals caught violating the law could be subject to hefty fines, as fireworks are classified as hazardous materials.
Moreover, the law also states that should any person be caught trading, manufacturing or smuggling fireworks into the UAE without a license, they could face a year-long prison sentence and could also be slapped with a fine of AED100,000.
All members of the public are being urged to abide by the UAE’s regulations and steer clear from any unwanted trouble, as well as follow protocols to ensure the safety of others.
There are a number of other ways to light up your home in celebration of Eid other than by lighting fireworks! For example, light up a bunch of these Miaweina Wooden Lanterns with LED Lights around your home and transform your night into a magical affair!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 130.46.
Stay home, stay safe and brighten up your festivities with these 2.5M LED String Fairy Lights!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 29.50.
Add A lil ‘Arabian-nights’ theme to your Eid decor with this Portable Arabian Hanging Golden Lantern! Anyone else getting major Aladdin vibes from this stunning lamp?!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 91.10.
You can also doll up your place with these Solar Lantern Jars with LED Starry Lights! Probably the best, most eco-friendly decor of them all.
Do the world and your family proud with these solar-powered lamps.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 28.00.
OR sparkle up the night with these LED Curtain String Lights. Go all out and decorate every nook and cranny of your home with these warm and magical twinkling lights.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 56.99.