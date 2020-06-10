Deconstructing Lindsey Lohan’s Chic Minimalistic Yoga Look For ‘Em Fashionistas On A Budget

Lindsey Lohan has become Dubai’s very own resident celeb, and the Mean Girls star recently shared a minimalistic workout look that flaunts her toned physique ahead of a morning yoga sesh in Dubai.

And dare we say it… she looks oh-so fetch!

The 33-year-old Hollywood actress has been in quarantine just like the rest of us but has been determined to stay fit and active even when confined to her Dubai home.

In a recent Insta post, Lohan can be seen sporting a chic all-white minimalistic look that completely complements her fit physique, giving fashion-lovers all over town MAJOR workout outfit goals.

Her white sports bra effortlessly drew attention to her toned midriff and the pair of plain white, high waisted biker shorts subtly accentuated her slim figure… sis is killing it.