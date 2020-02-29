د . إAEDSRر . س

Lionel Richie Serenades A Couple And Helps Out With A Romantic Proposal During His Dubai Concert

NO we’re not crying you are!

This super sweet video of the American singer-songwriter and R&B legend, Lionel Richie helping a couple get engaged at the Dubai Jazz Festival on Thursday is EVERYTHING!

As popular as concert proposals go, this one was by far the sweetest of them all as Richie himself serenaded the couple on stage with the song, Three Times a Lady. The happy couple’s (Shaun and Dani) proposal on stage was viewed by thousands of excited concertgoers and fans.

Hear the crowd go wild as Richie announces that “She said yes”…

The 70-year-old singer introduced the young couple on the stage and said: “she has no idea what’s about to happen.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jam.yoga (@jam.yoga) on

The pop legend also performed his hits “We Are the World” and “All Night Long,” which had the entire crowd pumped up all night

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DubaiJazzFest (@dubaijazzfest) on

