Lionel Richie Serenades A Couple And Helps Out With A Romantic Proposal During His Dubai Concert

NO we’re not crying you are!

This super sweet video of the American singer-songwriter and R&B legend, Lionel Richie helping a couple get engaged at the Dubai Jazz Festival on Thursday is EVERYTHING!

As popular as concert proposals go, this one was by far the sweetest of them all as Richie himself serenaded the couple on stage with the song, Three Times a Lady. The happy couple’s (Shaun and Dani) proposal on stage was viewed by thousands of excited concertgoers and fans.