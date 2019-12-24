An Abu Dhabi Neighbourhood Grocery Store Has Been Shut Down For Violating Several Health Regulations

A regularly visited neighbourhood grocery store in Abu Dhabi gets shut down for violating multiple food safety regulations. The administration shut down the grocery temporarily after the lack of action taken by the establishment after receiving multiple warnings from the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADFSA).

Top Save More grocery with commercial license No. CN- 2539204 was shut down for disregarding the following conditions:

Accumulating a large amount of food in freezers and refrigerators.

Unregulated sale of poultry and unidentified fish.

The establishment’s lack of commitment to renew the commercial license.

The establishment will remain closed until the outlet has not taken the necessary steps to rectify the violations

The temporary closure on the outlet will be lifted ones the store operators comply with the UAE food safety regulations so that it no longer poses a risk to consumer safety.