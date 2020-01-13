Flights Between UAE And Manila Were Cancelled Due To A Volcano Eruption
Recent flights between Manila and the UAE due to a sudden volcanic eruption in the Philippines. The Taal Volcano erupted on Monday which led authorities to evacuate villages in the vicinity and closed Manila’s international airport, as well as offices and schools, according to The Khaleej Times.
A couple of flights to and from the UAE to Manila have also been cancelled due to Manila’s international airport closing. Although another airport in Clark freeport is still open, reports say authorities might shut it down due to the threats of ashfall.
No casualties were reported since the beginning of the eruption on Sunday but reports say that clouds of ash blew more than 100 km north, even reaching the country’s capital, Manila.
The eruption of the Taal Volcano began on Sunday
FYI, here is the list of flights cancelled:
The EK332 between Dubai – Manila, EK33 between Dubai to Cebu then Clark to Dubai, EK334 between Dubai to Manila and the EK 335 between Manila to Dubai.
Both Emirates and Etihad Airways have both announced the cancellation of certain flights since it’s quite hazardous to an aircraft if airborne ash and ballistic fragments come close to it.
Check on your airline’s official website to check on your flight status.