د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maria Sharapova Is Swooning Over Dubai In Her Latest Tweet Where She Can Be Seen Clicking Pics With Fans

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Professional Russian tennis player and blonde beauty, Maria Sharapova was in the UAE for the last couple of days as the sporting and social event, The Mubadala World Tennis Championship was being held in Abu Dhabi

Maria Sharapova was seen taking on Ajla Tomljanovic during the match which took place at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Thursday.

The sweet-tooth candy lover and 5-time Grand Slam Champion was down at her store, Sugarpova that’s located inside Candylicious at Dubai Mall earlier this weekend.

The international tennis sensation started her own candy line because of her major sweet tooth and wanted to make a line of quality treats you can feel good about indulging in

Maria Sharapova also clicked pics with excited staff down at the store in Dubai Mall and was gushing at the city’s welcoming hospitality in her tweet.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?