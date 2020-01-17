Beach-Goers Spot A Huge Fire Breakout Near Burj Al Arab Ranging Across The Kite Beach 

Friday afternoon, a number of beach-goers spotted thick jet-black smoke coming off a vessel that was off the coast of Dubai, near the iconic landmark, Burj Al Arab.

Roughly around 2pm, Dubai residents and visitors overlooking the incident took to social media to share pictures of a vessel on fire and tweeted their concerns about the people aboard.

Trying to figure out if the vessel was an oil tanker or a tourist ship, the incident which occurred a little before 2pm left bystanders utterly confused and shellshocked.