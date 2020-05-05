VIDEO: A Massive Fire Erupts In A 48-Storey Residential Tower In Sharjah A residential tower in Nahda, Sharjah was engulfed by flames on Tuesday evening, May 5. The 48-storey tower that the fire broke out at is called Abcco Tower. Social media was soon abuzz with videos of the fire that showed frightful and devastating visuals of the horrific incident.

“It took several drones, at least a dozen fire trucks, and scores of firefighters but authorities finally put out a massive fire that ravaged the 40-floor Abbco Tower in # AlNahda # Sharjah.”

It took several drones, at least a dozen fire trucks, and scores of firefighters but authorities finally put out a massive #fire that ravaged the 40-floor Abbco Tower in #AlNahda #Sharjah. Cooling ops underway

Video: Fire breaks out in Sharjah building https://t.co/8f4ND1H1z8 pic.twitter.com/gEDRRtOlV0 — Vicky Kapur (@vickykapur) May 5, 2020

The Sharjah Civil Defence were reported at the scene of the incident shortly after 9pm on Tuesday. Drones are currently monitoring the situation…

Massive Fire 🔥 at residential tower in Sharjah. It’s a 50 storey tower residing mostly by Indians. pic.twitter.com/s0wxHO5S0g — Ravi Mishra (@G33kBoyRavi) May 5, 2020

Tenants of the building ablaze and that of neighbouring buildings were immediately evacuated.

The whole tower is on fire 😣#sharjah

DM if you need any social help pic.twitter.com/6hQSKznd5m — 𝓡𝓪𝓱𝓮𝓮𝓵 𝓡𝓪𝓳𝓪𝓷𝓲 (@Raheel_Rajani) May 5, 2020

There have been no official statements confirming the cause of the fire as of yet. It is also unknown if there have been any injuries or casualties.