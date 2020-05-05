VIDEO: A Massive Fire Erupts In A 48-Storey Residential Tower In Sharjah
A residential tower in Nahda, Sharjah was engulfed by flames on Tuesday evening, May 5. The 48-storey tower that the fire broke out at is called Abcco Tower.
Social media was soon abuzz with videos of the fire that showed frightful and devastating visuals of the horrific incident.
“It took several drones, at least a dozen fire trucks, and scores of firefighters but authorities finally put out a massive fire that ravaged the 40-floor Abbco Tower in #AlNahda #Sharjah.”
The Sharjah Civil Defence were reported at the scene of the incident shortly after 9pm on Tuesday. Drones are currently monitoring the situation…
Tenants of the building ablaze and that of neighbouring buildings were immediately evacuated.
There have been no official statements confirming the cause of the fire as of yet. It is also unknown if there have been any injuries or casualties.