It Looks Like The UAE Will Increase Both Maternity AND Paternity Leave

Both maternity and paternity leave could be extended in the UAE.
This is according to Mona Al Marri, chairperson of the board and Managing Director of the Dubai Women Establishment who was speaking at the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai on Sunday.
The UAE is reportedly looking to countries with exceptional maternity and paternity standards, like Scandinavian countries, however, will aim to create its own set of homegrown policies fit for the UAE, according to The National.
“Right now, (paternity leave) is only three days. We are pushing for longer paternity leave so that a father can spend more time with his baby”
It is not clear when the new policies will come into place. Al Marri stated that new policies can take time as the UAE studies other working formats and considers the implications policies could have here.
HH Sheikh Mohammed attended the event which saw keynotes from Ivanka Trump, advisor to the POTUS and former PM of the UK Theresa May
