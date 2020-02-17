It Looks Like The UAE Will Increase Both Maternity AND Paternity Leave

Both maternity and paternity leave could be extended in the UAE.

This is according to Mona Al Marri, chairperson of the board and Managing Director of the Dubai Women Establishment who was speaking at the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai on Sunday.

The UAE is reportedly looking to countries with exceptional maternity and paternity standards, like Scandinavian countries, however, will aim to create its own set of homegrown policies fit for the UAE, according to The National.