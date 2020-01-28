Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Shared A Touching Tribute To Kobe Bryant

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was among the many who mourned the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The ruler, otherwise known as MBZ, expressed his reaction to the news in a tweet that praised what Kobe had left behind. It read, “We lost a man full of enterprise, who inspired generations. Sincere condolences to his family on the demise of such a star who thrilled fans with his performance & talent.”