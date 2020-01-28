د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Shared A Touching Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was among the many who mourned the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The ruler, otherwise known as MBZ, expressed his reaction to the news in a tweet that praised what Kobe had left behind. It read, “We lost a man full of enterprise, who inspired generations. Sincere condolences to his family on the demise of such a star who thrilled fans with his performance & talent.”

View this post on Instagram

My Gigi

A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on

“We are saddened by the death of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant with his daughter in a tragic accident”

HH Sheikh Mohammed extended his sincere condolences to Bryant’s family for the loss of his 13-year-old daughter and him in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning.

All the nine people aboard the helicopter were killed, reports say.

READ MORE:

Dubai Is Mourning The Death Of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

Dubai’s Crown Prince Tweeted That Kobe Bryant Inspired The Youth Of The UAE

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?