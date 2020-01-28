Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Shared A Touching Tribute To Kobe Bryant
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was among the many who mourned the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.
The ruler, otherwise known as MBZ, expressed his reaction to the news in a tweet that praised what Kobe had left behind. It read, “We lost a man full of enterprise, who inspired generations. Sincere condolences to his family on the demise of such a star who thrilled fans with his performance & talent.”
“We are saddened by the death of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant with his daughter in a tragic accident”
HH Sheikh Mohammed extended his sincere condolences to Bryant’s family for the loss of his 13-year-old daughter and him in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning.
All the nine people aboard the helicopter were killed, reports say.