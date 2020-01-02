FAKE NEWS: Donald Trump Will Not Welcome A Lebanese Son-In-Law Into His Family Anytime Soon

‘Tis the season for engagements but it looks like the family of the President of the United States will not be welcoming a Lebanese son-in-law… anytime soon, anyway. An engagement party invite was reportedly shared by a local Lebanese news agency went viral, however, the ‘groom-to-be’ used an Instagram story to deny the engagement, adding that the invite we’ve all seen is ‘completely made up’. Nahhhhhh! News agencies confirmed the invite was real, but Michael Boulos, air to Boulos Enterprises and boyfriend to Tiffany Trump denied it pretty quickly. Nothing to see here folks

The fake engagement party invite was shared countless times before the internet realised it was bogus

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulbos have been in a relationship for a year The pair were snapped lapping up the rays in the Med this summer and Michael spent part of the Christmas holidays in the White House with the first family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Aug 27, 2019 at 5:07pm PDT

Festive family snaps don’t get more formal than this

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Boulos (@michaelboulos) on Dec 21, 2019 at 2:30am PST

The couple reportedly met while partying at Lohan Beach Club in Mykonos