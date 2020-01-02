FAKE NEWS: Donald Trump Will Not Welcome A Lebanese Son-In-Law Into His Family Anytime Soon
‘Tis the season for engagements but it looks like the family of the President of the United States will not be welcoming a Lebanese son-in-law… anytime soon, anyway.
An engagement party invite was reportedly shared by a local Lebanese news agency went viral, however, the ‘groom-to-be’ used an Instagram story to deny the engagement, adding that the invite we’ve all seen is ‘completely made up’. Nahhhhhh!
News agencies confirmed the invite was real, but Michael Boulos, air to Boulos Enterprises and boyfriend to Tiffany Trump denied it pretty quickly.
Nothing to see here folks
The fake engagement party invite was shared countless times before the internet realised it was bogus
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulbos have been in a relationship for a year
The pair were snapped lapping up the rays in the Med this summer and Michael spent part of the Christmas holidays in the White House with the first family.