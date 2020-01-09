The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Says The Recent Tensions Will Not Affect Residents Of The UAE
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterates its efforts in following up with the developments in the Middle East and reaffirms the importance of de-escalating current tensions.
In an official statement published on Wednesday, the Ministry stressed on the importance of ‘dialogue and political solutions in the current situation.’
The announcement comes following rumours of a story pertaining to that of the Iran-US tensions.
The Ministry also confirms that these recent happenings won’t affect citizens, residents, or visitors to the UAE
…and is asking all sectors across the UAE to operate as normal.
The statement comes as a retort to rumours that circulated about a threat from Iran
Despite recent tensions, there have been calls for restraint in the region to avoid future escalation. Yesterday, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had a phone call with Abu Dhabi’s HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to that effect.
Given the proximity of neighbouring countries, incorrect conclusions can be drawn, however, residents of Dubai, private and public entities remain focussed on looking forward to what will be a very positive year for the emirate.