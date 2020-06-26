Dubai Expats Hail Mo Salah As The ‘Egyptian King’ After Liverpool Win The Premier League
With Manchester City losing 2–1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, June 25, it’s by default that Liverpool was crowned as champions of the Premier League era! This victory marked Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years, and for the 19th time overall.
A much-deserved victory at that, after 30 years of waiting and 30 years of believing!!
Liverpool star and Egypt’s pride, Mohamed Salah along with Sadio Mané, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson were tremendously praised for bringing their A-game to the field every match for the last two seasons.
The players will officially be lifting the Premier League trophy on the final home game of the season, which will be against Chelsea on the weekend of July 18-19.
Mo Salah along with his teammates shared a snap of them celebrating Liverpool winning the league on Thursday night
Salah shared this picture on his socials with Dejan Lovren, Roberto Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho, reading:
“Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world. You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve. Now they’re gonna believe us.”