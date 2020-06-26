Dubai Expats Hail Mo Salah As The ‘Egyptian King’ After Liverpool Win The Premier League

Major Premier League low-down right here fam:

With Manchester City losing 2–1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, June 25, it’s by default that Liverpool was crowned as champions of the Premier League era! This victory marked Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years, and for the 19th time overall.

A much-deserved victory at that, after 30 years of waiting and 30 years of believing!!

Liverpool star and Egypt’s pride, Mohamed Salah along with Sadio Mané, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson were tremendously praised for bringing their A-game to the field every match for the last two seasons.