WATCH: A Dubai Mum’s Reaction To A Surprise Isolation-Spa On Mother’s Day Is The Best

The ‘ooohhhhhhh’ from mum when the door swings open to the home spa her daughter created for Mother’s Day is the best-est.

The special day to celebrate our mums came and went and although many Dubai peeps were isolating, it was still a day to make mommas feel special and Binda Mehta, a Dubai resident, did just that.

And she thought of EVERYTHING!

The attention to detail is on point; towels artfully folded on the bed, lotions and ingredients arranged to make a dead sea mask, some of her mum’s favourite products, and a full facial by Bindi.

It’s the thoughtful gestures that mean so much

All together now… nahhhhhhh!

Inspired to create your own home spa?

Bindi used Molton Brown, her mum’s favourite products. They ARE pricey, (AED350 for this warming eucalyptus and ginger salt scrub) but they are legit salon-quality… Check out the Molten Brown Aroma Reeds, (AED499) so your place can smell just like a spa.

Alternatively, try this unique Thai herbal massage device (AED45) or go hard or go home with a luxury foot spa that’ll make you realise you never need to pay for a foot treatment in a salon again! (AED349)

LISTEN: The UAE Has Developed Technology That Can Produce COVID-19 Test Results In Seconds

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami