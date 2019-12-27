MS Dhoni Is On Vaycay Mode In DXB And There Are Speculations Of Him Mentoring An Indian Cricket Player On His Time Off
The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time – for those who don’t know) Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is here vacaying in Dubai and pics of the former Indian team captain chilling and dining out in the city with his squad have surfaced the net.
The young wicketkeeper for the Indian cricket team, Rishab Pant also flew down to Dubai to spend the festive season with, MS Dhoni, which gave way to speculation of the duo meeting up in secrecy so that the iconic cricketer can train Pant – away from the eyes of the Indian media.
The speculations surrounding MS Dhoni and Pant and whether the former captain would take up the role of mentoring Pant, started when India’s chief selector MSK Prasad announced in a press conference on Sunday that:
‘Pant needs to improve his keeping skills. We will have him work under a specialist wicketkeeping coach.’
Pant wished his fans and followers a Merry Christmas in this Insta post posing next to MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni enjoying a boys night out in Dubai in comfy attire
Who’s hand is on Pant’s left shoulder?!
Earlier this year, this picture of MS Dhoni, Rishab Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya went crazy viral because fans couldn’t figure out who’s hand is on Pant’s left shoulder.
Cricket fans have spoken. The OG cricketer.
Dhoni last played for India in the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand in July.