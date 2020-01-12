Nancy Ajram Addressed The Horrific Ordeal Where Her Husband Shot A Thief 16 Times
A man who broke into Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram’s home less than a week ago was shot 16 times, by her husband.
According to news reports from the Lebanese media, Ajram’s husband the celebrity dentist Fadi Al Hashim was detained due to the fatal shooting of the thief Mohammed Al Mousa. Following the questioning, he was then released but is currently banned from travelling outside of Lebanon.
Image Credits: Instagram/ @nancyajram
The intruder had entered Ajram’s home on January 5, but it is reported that her husband is now banned from travelling outside of Lebanon
Nancy breaks her silence
Nancy Ajram let out a statement during an LBC Group press conference, thanking her husband and children for their safety.
She was also quoted saying “What happened to us, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Our children were aware and could hear what happened.”