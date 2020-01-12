Nancy Ajram Addressed The Horrific Ordeal Where Her Husband Shot A Thief 16 Times

A man who broke into Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram’s home less than a week ago was shot 16 times, by her husband.

According to news reports from the Lebanese media, Ajram’s husband the celebrity dentist Fadi Al Hashim was detained due to the fatal shooting of the thief Mohammed Al Mousa. Following the questioning, he was then released but is currently banned from travelling outside of Lebanon.

Image Credits: Instagram/ @nancyajram