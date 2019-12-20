UAE Residents Are Hoping That The New Free Call App Doesn’t Get Banned The Rest

Delete all calling apps right now and make way for the ONLY one that you need and that actually WORKS in the UAE, ToTok!

This is a serious blessing for all UAE residents and visitors as this absolutely FREE app enables you to make local and international voice calls, conference calls, video calls and even send text messages for crying out loud – free of all costs. YAAS people finally our prayers have been answered.

Smartphone users that were subscribed to paid calling apps such as, BOTIM and C’ME are now shifting their alliance to the newest and coolest kid in the block – ToTok. The app is rapidly gaining popularity for its seamless call quality and also for the fact that the non-VPN required app is super simple to use for all ages groups.