UAE Residents Are Hoping That The New Free Call App Doesn’t Get Banned The Rest
Delete all calling apps right now and make way for the ONLY one that you need and that actually WORKS in the UAE, ToTok!
This is a serious blessing for all UAE residents and visitors as this absolutely FREE app enables you to make local and international voice calls, conference calls, video calls and even send text messages for crying out loud – free of all costs. YAAS people finally our prayers have been answered.
Smartphone users that were subscribed to paid calling apps such as, BOTIM and C’ME are now shifting their alliance to the newest and coolest kid in the block – ToTok. The app is rapidly gaining popularity for its seamless call quality and also for the fact that the non-VPN required app is super simple to use for all ages groups.
The BOTIM service providers recently sent out a message to all its subscribers in the region to download and use the free calling app ToTok
For which they can use to make calls without even paying a single dirham. Yuppieee.
The UAE’s massive expat population is increasingly thankful for the free calling app just in time for the holiday season to call back their loved ones back home
Other residents have expressed their frustration over the ban of other calling apps and are hoping they too get lifted soon
Us praying to the almighty that the godsent free app remains untouched and unharmed
…Because for the time being ToTok is a completely free calling app… which may change in the future as no official statements regarding app have been released by the authorities.
ToTok can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.