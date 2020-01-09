The official UAE logo has finally been chosen, and if you remember what you voted for, now’s the chance to see it be used for absolutely everything. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, got to witness and announce the new logo that will represent the UAE to the globe, as the new nation’s brand.

أطلقت اليوم وأخي محمد بن زايد و٤٩ مبدع إماراتي الهوية الاعلامية المرئية الجديدة لدولة الامارات … هوية تمثل خارطتنا .. وتصاعد طموحاتنا .. وسبع إماراتنا التي تسابق العالم .. وسبعة مؤسسين خلدوا أنفسهم في تاريخنا pic.twitter.com/1qIY3gU4nP — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 8, 2020

The logo chosen had 10.6 million votes from people all over the world The logo will be used to tell the inspiring story of the Emirates, as it complements the slogan ‘Make It Happen’- exuding the UAE’s achievements, openness, tolerance, hope, cultural varieties and ambitions. The official launch was attended by both senior royals at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. In attendance were the team of 49 Emirati artists, poets, designers and authors who had come together to design the three logos, which the public was made to vote from.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum described that the new logo represents the UAE map, its identity and rising aspirations …continuing it by saying, “It also represents seven emirates, seven founders and seven horses with which we will compete in the global race for development.” YAAAAY!