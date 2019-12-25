This Heavenly Video Of A Newborn At The Church Altar During A Dubai’s Xmas Mass Will Give You Major Goosebumps

The purest, most heavenly video is here to bless your Christmas Day.

Christian communities all around Dubai gathered at their nearest church to celebrate the monumental occasion on December 24 and attended the prayer services that took place at midnight on the day. On Christmas Eve, you’ll see individuals donning in their best dresses and heading to churches with their near and dear ones to celebrate the day of Christ.

This one video that surfaced earlier on Wednesday, December 25 is of a newborn child being placed at the altar during the midnight mass, representing baby Jesus is going to make your heart melt away like butter!