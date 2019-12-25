د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

This Heavenly Video Of A Newborn At The Church Altar During A Dubai’s Xmas Mass Will Give You Major Goosebumps

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The purest, most heavenly video is here to bless your Christmas Day.

Christian communities all around Dubai gathered at their nearest church to celebrate the monumental occasion on December 24 and attended the prayer services that took place at midnight on the day. On Christmas Eve, you’ll see individuals donning in their best dresses and heading to churches with their near and dear ones to celebrate the day of  Christ.

This one video that surfaced earlier on Wednesday, December 25 is of a newborn child being placed at the altar during the midnight mass, representing baby Jesus is going to make your heart melt away like butter!

The angelic newborn all snuggly in white surrounded by twinkling lights, plus the chanting of prayers is just heavenly vibes all the way

The Christian community in Dubai came together at St. Mary’s Church in Dubai on December 24 with friends and family for the midnight mass

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oud Metha was magically decorated for the holy occasion

Anyone else feeling holy vibes just from these pics?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🎀Leonilyn Tormes Cruz🎀 (@leonilyncruz86) on

Looking at the video of the adorbs child representing baby Christ like…

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?