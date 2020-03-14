Nissan Dubai Has Called Out Celebrities On Social Media For Having Fake Followers
The world of advertising is a place where there is absolutely NO room for errors and brands are in a rat race to strive for perfection and get consumers rooting for their products and services over those of their competitors.
Marketing and advertising strategies can result in so many ways, campaigns can end up becoming a viral hit, can end up having no effect on the audience whatsoever or can go viral for all the wrong reasons and attract the unwanted kinda publicity. But you know what they say, ‘there’s no such thing as bad publicity’, but could that be the case with Nissan Dubai latest #TakeOutTheFake campaign?
Nissan Dubai has launched a campaign where they are attempting to raise awareness for fake spare car parts, and are targetting celebrities such as Ellen, Demi Lovato and Robert Downey, Jr. for their #TakeOutTheFake campaign.
A quick look at the other tweets posted by Nissan Dubai showed that they didn’t even reply to them. This is likely due to the volume of mentions they receive each day, that it would have been buried in the conversation volume.
The clever yet risky campaign has received a ton of backlash by people of the interwebs
Netizens have called the company out on their bad choice of marketing.